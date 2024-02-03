It's Always Them Taking & You Giving

They Think You’re The Problem & Impediment
* The crime of the people of East Palestine OH: they’re working-class Americans from a MAGA part of the country.
* It’s not about the people who built/maintain this country.
* They want to take you out with the trash.
* They’re not sending their best [bad hombres] across the border.
* We’re looking at an unprecedented invasion of illegals.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3366: No Money In RNC Until Ronna Leaves; Biden Ignores East Palestine (3 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4b5656-episode-3366-no-money-in-rnc-until-ronna-leaves-biden-ignores-east-palestin.html
