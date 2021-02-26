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After Roger Stone Style FBI Raid Frontline Doctor Speaks Out For First Time
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190 views • February 26, 2021
Tue Feb 23, 2021 - 9:43 am EST
LIFESITE
Dr. Simone Gold related the nature of her arrest, how the distribution of experimental vaccines violates the Nuremburg Code, and why COVID-19 censorship is a ‘crime against humanity.’
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/frontline-doctor-fbi-broke-down-my-door-in-swat-team-raid-of-20-men-guns-blazing
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
LIFESITE
Dr. Simone Gold related the nature of her arrest, how the distribution of experimental vaccines violates the Nuremburg Code, and why COVID-19 censorship is a ‘crime against humanity.’
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/frontline-doctor-fbi-broke-down-my-door-in-swat-team-raid-of-20-men-guns-blazing
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
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