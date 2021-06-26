Veteran John walks using Second Step, after not walking for over 15 years

Giving our veterans the care they deserve. It's very important for people who are needing a chance walk again to have a chance to try. Many are told to 'get used to yourr new life and sent home to be confined to a bed or wheelchair". Most can walk again, if given the opportunity.



John is T11-12 Incomplete. He sustained a spinal cord injury and above knee amputation secondary to a motor vehicle accident. He had not tried to walk in over 15 years. Johns therapist has graduated him, using the Second Step Gait Harness System, through two prosthetics and orthotics, to what you now see. He has progressed from crawling, to ambulation with a standard walker, plus stand-by assistance for safety. He currently is walking up to 1500 feet in the Gait harness System and 600 feet with a rolling walker. John's story exemplifies both therapeutic complexity and ease of use application of the Gait Harness System with both a prosthetic and orthotic. Working with the Gait Harness System also allows the therapist to safely implement neuromuscular electro-stimulation to John's muscle in his leg. The right exercise, for the right duration, at the right time can promote neurotrophic growth factors. Products such as the Second Step Gait Harness System, which accommodates treatment techniques like this, not only have specific rehabilitation intent, but also a hologic focus. For people needing help standing and walking again, visit www.secondstepinc.com to find out more about the results oriented, clinically proven Second Step Gait Harness System® (GHS) and NEW Gait Harness System® II (GHSII). The Second Step Gait Harness System is more than a gait trainer, standing frame or walking frame. The GHS provides new opportunities to walk again, even for those who have not walked in years, helping people regain healthy functioning after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic, neurological, lower extremity amputation, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other ambulation and balance issues. The Second Step GHS is simple to use, and combines unique features to ensure safe and proper support, positioning and balance.