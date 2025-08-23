I know that most of you know, but I also know that you already repressed because you dont want to know, so I remind you of this little fact. And yeah you rationalize having it with you all the time with: "But I need it." You dont. Certainly not all the time all day everyday. And there are bags that block all signals going in and out. (faraday principle) So if you really need it sometimes, you could take it out of that bag and not be a constant zombie-node in the surveillance grid everywhere you go, spying not only "just" on yourself, but on your family and friends and all strangers you come in contact with. And btw, you could also just leave the frikking thing at home once in a while. Because you certainly dont need it when you go for a little walk or something like that. Apart from the listening in, it also tracks your movements, and this data is accessible online for everybody that knows the mac adress of your phone. So if even I for example, who certainly am no hacker, knew your spyphones adress, because you definetly never changed it lets be honest, I could track all your movements while you carried it with you, from the moment on you bought it. This could for example be used by a burgler to figure out your movement patterns, or to figure out if you are on holiday, or even just if you are far away from your home enough to give him enough time to loot your home. Just sayin.