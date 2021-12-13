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The LAST Trumpet of the Tribulation
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60 views • December 13, 2021
1 Corinthians 15:51-52
Listen, I tell you a mystery: We will not all sleep, but we will all be changed— in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed.
The rapture happens at the last (7th) trumpet of the tribulation, before the wrath, but the end of the tribulation. Don't be deceived into thinking we will be spared the Great Tribulation. We won't, so we should be getting ready right now.
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
Listen, I tell you a mystery: We will not all sleep, but we will all be changed— in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed.
The rapture happens at the last (7th) trumpet of the tribulation, before the wrath, but the end of the tribulation. Don't be deceived into thinking we will be spared the Great Tribulation. We won't, so we should be getting ready right now.
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
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