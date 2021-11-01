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Lets Go Brandon - Piano and Added Lyrics!
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72 views • November 01, 2021
Fast forward to 3:15 for start of the cover!
Lets Go Brandon! Thanks for doing such a great job with everything *sarcasm* enjoy this token of appreciation #letsgobrandon
Thanks Rumble - its hard to be a conservative musician these days, I appreciate the outlet
Lets Go Brandon! Thanks for doing such a great job with everything *sarcasm* enjoy this token of appreciation #letsgobrandon
Thanks Rumble - its hard to be a conservative musician these days, I appreciate the outlet
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