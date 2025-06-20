Champion boxer killed by VAXX poison induced CANCER, BLOOD CLOTS

@georgiaoconnor_1 January 31, 2025 "There’s really no easy way to say this, but I have cancer.

Now that’s out the way, it’s time to expose the absolute incompetent RATS that have allowed this to happen.

For 17 weeks since the start of October, I’ve been in constant pain, going back and forth between Durham and Newcastle RVI A&E knowing deep down something was seriously wrong. I said from the start I felt it was cancer. I KNEW the risks. I have colitis and PSC, two diseases that dramatically increase the chances of getting it. I KNOW how high my risk is and they do too. They always did.

But not one doctor fucking listened to me.

Not one doctor took me seriously.

Not one doctor did the scans or blood tests I begged for whilst crying on the floor in agony.

Instead, they dismissed me. They gaslit me, told me it was nothing, made me feel like I was overreacting. They refused to scan me. They refused to investigate. They REFUSED to listen. One even told me that it’s “all in my head.”

And now? Now the cancer has spread.

And if that wasn’t enough, throughout this whole time there’s been BLOOD CLOTS all over my lungs. That ALONE could have killed me instantly.

They could have done something before it got to this stage. But they didn’t. Because this is the state of the NHS - a broken system that fails young people like me over and over again. A system that makes people suffer, that sends them home in agony, that lets cancer spread whilst the thick, stupid, mindless “doctors” shrug their shoulders.

They can say it’s terminal all they want.

They can tell me I’m going to die.

But after taking 17, SEVENTEEN weeks to even figure out what was wrong with me, why the fuck should I believe them?

I’m young, I’m fit and I am stronger than they’ll ever fucking understand. Mentally. Physically. Every single way. I’m still smiling and that smile will NEVER fade, no matter what.

We’ve already got an amazing oncologist on my case and we’ve made sure I’m going to have the best treatment and healing possible. Starting NOW.

Fuck the doctors who failed me.

Fuck the system that let this happen.

And when I beat this like I’ve beat everything that’s tried to end me before, they’re all going to get what’s fucking coming to them."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFfnk84IZb5/

###

May 22, 2025

British professional boxer Georgia O’Connor has died at 25 after a battle with cancer that she claimed was ignored by doctors for months. Despite suffering from ulcerative colitis and primary sclerosing cholangitis—conditions that increased her cancer risk—O’Connor said her pleas for scans and tests were dismissed, with one doctor telling her the pain was “all in [her] head.” By the time she was diagnosed in January 2025, the cancer had spread.

A decorated athlete, O’Connor was undefeated as a pro boxer and had won medals in youth competitions. She married her longtime boyfriend Adriano Cardinali just two weeks before her death. In a final Instagram post, she condemned the healthcare system that failed her, writing, “Fuck the doctors who failed me. Fuck the system that let this happen.”

----------

