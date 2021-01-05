Wee Hours Of The Morning Vote Counts For Georgia on Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:57 a.m. Eastern Time (Video 1)

In this video of Georgia's Statewide votes reported in the wee hours of the morning of November 4, 2020, at 12:57 a.m. Eastern Time, when counting supposedly had stopped for the night, we see the truth in this video that shows President Trump winning in Georgia with 52.6% and Biden at 46.2% with 83% of the counted votes reported at that time.

Again, this is one of the states that said the vote counting had stopped, and would resume the next morning, however, we can see through mainstream media, that wasn't the truth at all, the numbers kept rolling in, and were in favor of President Trump. And though NBC would probably never admit this, now, and would never want this shared again with U.S. patriots and voters, here is a reminder in a 20 second snippet of the "live" broadcast by NBC News, shared "live" by a local New Mexico channel--KOB4. I would dare to guess, that NBC probably hoped that most of the general public would never, ever, see this!

Notice most of Georgia's counties are RED. Their own broadcast showing at 12:47 a.m.:

President Trump has 2,250,565 votes

Biden has 1,976,548 votes



A difference of 274,017 votes.



Use the video slider to glean other important information!

Here you go!