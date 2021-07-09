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Six Fake 2nd Amendment "Sanctuary States"
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60 views • July 09, 2021
A growing number of states are passing laws to create “2nd Amendment Sanctuaries” that are pretty much sanctuaries for nothing at all.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: July 9, 2021
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: July 9, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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