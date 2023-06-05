Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Corpus Christi: Witnessing the Real Presence of the Eucharist

Sunday Gospel for June 11th, 2023

Corpus Christi: Witnessing the Real Presence of the Eucharist

My flesh is true food, and my blood is true drink.

We are to witness what is known as the mystery of the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist,

Do you believe this?

Can you be a witness for the world to see?

At our recent Men's Forum there was a strong response for using tech to get closer to God, how to evangelize the world today, or using technology / internet to engage children and family about the Faith.

If you have not seen it, the Vatican recently published a Pastoral Reflection on Engagement with Social Media.

We're going to be holding an meeting online next Monday 12 June at 7:30pm CT for thirty to sixty minutes.

Join us at our online meeting wall at - meet.cmcsmen.net

