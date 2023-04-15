https://gettr.com/post/p2egjpge378
04/13/2023 Nicole on The Matt Locke Show: Whether the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attacks Taiwan depends on what the United States will do to the CCP. If the U.S. continues to behave weakly, then war is imminent; if the U.S. acts stronger, it will deter the CCP from attacking Taiwan. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
Matt Locke Show podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4YhHVaMKfPo9HEySArwpzy
04/13/2023 妮可参加Matt Locke Show：中共是否攻打台湾，很大程度上取决于美国会对中共采取什么措施。如果美国继续表现软弱，那么这场战争就迫在眉睫；如果美国行为强势，就会阻止中共攻打台湾。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.