04/13/2023 Nicole on The Matt Locke Show: Whether the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attacks Taiwan depends on what the United States will do to the CCP. If the U.S. continues to behave weakly, then war is imminent; if the U.S. acts stronger, it will deter the CCP from attacking Taiwan. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Matt Locke Show podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4YhHVaMKfPo9HEySArwpzy





04/13/2023 妮可参加Matt Locke Show：中共是否攻打台湾，很大程度上取决于美国会对中共采取什么措施。如果美国继续表现软弱，那么这场战争就迫在眉睫；如果美国行为强势，就会阻止中共攻打台湾。

