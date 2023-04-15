Create New Account
Nicole on The Matt Locke Show: Whether the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attacks Taiwan depends on what the United States will do to the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2egjpge378

04/13/2023 Nicole on The Matt Locke Show: Whether the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attacks Taiwan depends on what the United States will do to the CCP. If the U.S. continues to behave weakly, then war is imminent; if the U.S. acts stronger, it will deter the CCP from attacking Taiwan. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Matt Locke Show podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4YhHVaMKfPo9HEySArwpzy


04/13/2023 妮可参加Matt Locke Show：中共是否攻打台湾，很大程度上取决于美国会对中共采取什么措施。如果美国继续表现软弱，那么这场战争就迫在眉睫；如果美国行为强势，就会阻止中共攻打台湾。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



