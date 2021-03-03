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There shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth
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141 views • March 03, 2021
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City on November 15, 2020.
In Matthew 8:12, Matthew 22:13, Matthew 24:51, Matthew 25:30 and in Luke 13:28, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua, Who knows the end from the beginning, mentions that “there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth”.
What happened to the guest who was not wearing a wedding garment? He was bound hand and foot and casted into outer darkness where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. Darkness is death while the opposite of darkness is light and Christ is the Light of the world according to John 8:12. The man who did not wear the wedding garment did not abide in the righteousness of Christ Who is our salvation. He was not ready for Christ’s return.
If you’re sitting on the fence or reject Jesus Christ as your Lord, God, King and Saviour, then you will be weeping or be gnashing your teeth. Think of it for a moment, why waste this amazing opportunity to accept Jesus Christ as your Saviour as we see this world, as we know it, reaching a breaking point. This world of sin is breaking apart and is falling apart at the seam because of sin, which is the transgression of God’s divine law.
Are you ready to stand before the Son of man? The foolish virgins or Christians who are not watchful of their relationship with Christ, who are not watchful of what is happening in the world, will not be! It is they who will be weeping and gnashing their teeth for not being ready for Christ’s return and they will miss out in with Christ for eternity.
Do not miss the opportunity to repent of your sins which is the transgression of God’s holy law. If you know that you are breaking WILFULLY any of God’s commandments and have NO REMORSE, then you are not watchful of your spiritual condition and to put it bluntly, you do not belong to Christ. Change from your ways NOW or else Christ will say those words “I know you not” and you will be weeping and gnashing your teeth. There will be no second chance for the Christians who do not watch their spiritual condition.
Be a watchman and warn the people of Christ’s return. Help the fatherless and widows in their time of need. Pray for non believers and pray for those who are in Christ-less religions and in Babylonian churches which preach a different Christ, so that they may turn to the Christ of the Bible. As Christ says in Matthew 5:16, Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.
This world as we know it with its greed, corruption, sin, misery and chaos is about to come to an end. Either you turn to Christ or you don’t. It’s that simple. The choice is yours: weeping and or gnashing your teeth and eventually dying for your sins for rejecting the Lord Jesus Christ OR being with your Creator, Lord, God and Saviour, Jesus Christ for eternity out of faith and obedience to Him! Again, the choice is yours!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City on November 15, 2020.
In Matthew 8:12, Matthew 22:13, Matthew 24:51, Matthew 25:30 and in Luke 13:28, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua, Who knows the end from the beginning, mentions that “there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth”.
What happened to the guest who was not wearing a wedding garment? He was bound hand and foot and casted into outer darkness where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. Darkness is death while the opposite of darkness is light and Christ is the Light of the world according to John 8:12. The man who did not wear the wedding garment did not abide in the righteousness of Christ Who is our salvation. He was not ready for Christ’s return.
If you’re sitting on the fence or reject Jesus Christ as your Lord, God, King and Saviour, then you will be weeping or be gnashing your teeth. Think of it for a moment, why waste this amazing opportunity to accept Jesus Christ as your Saviour as we see this world, as we know it, reaching a breaking point. This world of sin is breaking apart and is falling apart at the seam because of sin, which is the transgression of God’s divine law.
Are you ready to stand before the Son of man? The foolish virgins or Christians who are not watchful of their relationship with Christ, who are not watchful of what is happening in the world, will not be! It is they who will be weeping and gnashing their teeth for not being ready for Christ’s return and they will miss out in with Christ for eternity.
Do not miss the opportunity to repent of your sins which is the transgression of God’s holy law. If you know that you are breaking WILFULLY any of God’s commandments and have NO REMORSE, then you are not watchful of your spiritual condition and to put it bluntly, you do not belong to Christ. Change from your ways NOW or else Christ will say those words “I know you not” and you will be weeping and gnashing your teeth. There will be no second chance for the Christians who do not watch their spiritual condition.
Be a watchman and warn the people of Christ’s return. Help the fatherless and widows in their time of need. Pray for non believers and pray for those who are in Christ-less religions and in Babylonian churches which preach a different Christ, so that they may turn to the Christ of the Bible. As Christ says in Matthew 5:16, Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.
This world as we know it with its greed, corruption, sin, misery and chaos is about to come to an end. Either you turn to Christ or you don’t. It’s that simple. The choice is yours: weeping and or gnashing your teeth and eventually dying for your sins for rejecting the Lord Jesus Christ OR being with your Creator, Lord, God and Saviour, Jesus Christ for eternity out of faith and obedience to Him! Again, the choice is yours!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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