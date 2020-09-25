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Rebuking John Piper
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24 views • September 25, 2020
Have you ever wondered whether you need to give up everything to follow Jesus? 'Do Christians Really Need To Forsake All To Follow Christ?' analyses a John Piper YouTube video where he answers the question: Does Jesus teach us to sell all our possessions? This video shows how famous pastors, like John Piper, deliberately hide the truth from people, but more importantly it reveals what it takes to be a real follower of Christ and what Jesus actually taught on forsaking all.
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