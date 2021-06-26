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FULL SHOW: Democrats Continue To Lock Up And Torture Political Prisoners In Washington D.C.
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90 views • June 26, 2021
It’s the Veterans Call In Special and the great American vets are ready to stand up and fight to save America! We have a warning message from President Donald Trump as well as an admission of political prisoners from Attorney General Merrick Garland. Joe Biggs loses his appeal to stop being held as a political prisoner. Veteran Jeremy Brown is in-studio. The U.S. government releases it’s UFO report and Owen Shroyer breaks it down.
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