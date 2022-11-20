Antarctica|Sorry We're Closed|Our Hidden Flat Earth
"A brilliant expose of how Antarctica is sealed off from the rest of the world by 'red tape'. Ben, Taboo Conspiracy, takes us on a guided tour through the rules, regulations, and red tape that make exploration of Antarctica virtually impossible for anyone."
Link to original video: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vmwY2SkTZIA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.