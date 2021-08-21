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8/21/21 No Audit yet. Civil by choice. Full moon, and Current events
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140 views • August 22, 2021
Reiner Simulation Game Event: day 2. Dr. Wodarg as health minister:
https://youtu.be/sEG_7iWdOcE
Terrorism industry: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tAWmCZouJBw&;feature=youtu.be
AZ ballot review report. https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/2020_Ballot_Review_Report_ver20210819-03_Review.pdf
Bouncers in France stopping woman from supermarket: https://twitter.com/Dustinpenner25/status/1429127573049528320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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https://youtu.be/sEG_7iWdOcE
Terrorism industry: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tAWmCZouJBw&;feature=youtu.be
AZ ballot review report. https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/2020_Ballot_Review_Report_ver20210819-03_Review.pdf
Bouncers in France stopping woman from supermarket: https://twitter.com/Dustinpenner25/status/1429127573049528320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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