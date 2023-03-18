House Votes To Declassify Covid Intel, Bank Seizures Were An Attack On Crypto

MIRRORED from The Kim Iversen Show LIVE | March 14, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2d67ny-house-votes-to-declassify-covid-intel-bank-seizures-were-an-attack-on-crypt.html
Mikki Willis is filmmaker and the director of Plandemic and talks about the recent revelations around the origins of COVID-19 and the recent legislation to release the intelligence on the origins. To find more about Mikki and his work: plandemicseries.com
