Show 97. Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly Grand Jury

ORSJA meets up to talk about our individual rights to join any assembly that we wish and that our jural assembly does not join other assemblies.





Local Portland cable access show started to return Oregon to a Constitutional Republican form of government. Assemble per the constitution, create a civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury for the return of a Constitutional Republican form of government.





[email protected]

facebook.com/OregonSJA/

orsja.org