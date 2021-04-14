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Covid Injections 'Tip of the Spear' for Global Cities' Militant Pursuit of Equity (MIRRORED)
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184 views • April 14, 2021
Covid Injections 'Tip of the Spear' for Global Cities' Militant Pursuit of Equity (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/VJH5YcibUwY
Under the smokescreen - the fear, chaos and confusion, of the claimed Covid 19 pandemic and the imposed vaccination programme, other deeper agendas are unfolding on a world scale. Of these the Global Cities programme, togther with its Global Mayors, is creating a control network across the globe.
No you didn't vote for the policies. No you may well not be aware they were even created, let alone being inacted every minute, and hour, of every day.
Join Mark Anderson, journalist with Stop the Presses, and myself, Brian Gerrish UKColumn, as we look under the global political policy stones to see what the Global City agenda is really about, and what we should do to stop it. The interview was recorded a couple of weeks ago.
article Covid Injections 'Tip of the Spear' for Global Cities Militant Pursuit of 'Equity':-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-injections-tip-spear-global-cities-militant-pursuit-equity
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/VJH5YcibUwY
Under the smokescreen - the fear, chaos and confusion, of the claimed Covid 19 pandemic and the imposed vaccination programme, other deeper agendas are unfolding on a world scale. Of these the Global Cities programme, togther with its Global Mayors, is creating a control network across the globe.
No you didn't vote for the policies. No you may well not be aware they were even created, let alone being inacted every minute, and hour, of every day.
Join Mark Anderson, journalist with Stop the Presses, and myself, Brian Gerrish UKColumn, as we look under the global political policy stones to see what the Global City agenda is really about, and what we should do to stop it. The interview was recorded a couple of weeks ago.
article Covid Injections 'Tip of the Spear' for Global Cities Militant Pursuit of 'Equity':-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-injections-tip-spear-global-cities-militant-pursuit-equity
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed
Keywords
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