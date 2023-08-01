This DESTRUCTIVE movement is why the economy is STILL suffering

Glenn Beck





July 31, 2023





It's been 3 years since the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to realize how fragile our global supply chain was. But instead of creating strong local supply chains, it seems like many companies are taking a different path. Take Ford, for example, which is set to lose $4.5 billion on globally sourced electric vehicles this year alone. But it doesn't appear to be course correcting. This is part of a much bigger pattern, Glenn argues. Global elites are pushing a destructive "degrowth" movement where the goal is more economic pain for YOU.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfCgLNqRBBQ