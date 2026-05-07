Iran has shared information about the US global spy network with Russia and China, according to Mostafa Pourmohammadi, former deputy of Iran's Intelligence Ministry.

Adding:

How an Israeli intel officer moves US markets and shapes the news

On Wednesday, US social media flagged a massive $920 million short position on crude oil. The trade was placed just 70 minutes before Axios reporter Barak Ravid broke an “exclusive”: the US and Iran were close to a deal to end the war.

This looks like a market manipulation and insider trading made by Axios and Ravid, which has become a real allegation. Ravid has denied everything, but his track record and background make that hard to swallow.

Here are the key facts you need to know:

🌏 Oil prices crashed over 12% following Ravid’s report, while the short position reportedly made ~$125 million in just hours.

🌏 In 19 days, Ravid has published at least 5 similar "exclusives" about imminent deals, many of them came without official confirmation. Critics in social media say the timing is designed to move markets. Axios gave no reaction, staying silent.

🌏 Ravid is a top-sourced reporter on Iran, Israel, and US policy. But he’s also a former IDF captain who served as an analyst in Israeli military intelligence’s Unit 8200 (1999–2005). He remained an active reservist there until March 2023, even as a major journalist in Israel and the US.

🌏 In 2023, he moved to Washington as a full-time Axios political reporter, while still working for Israeli media as well. Since the start of US and Israeli aggression against Iran, he’s become a go-to insider for both the White House and top Israeli officials.

🌏 Ravid has been open about using his old skills to source sensitive information. In an October 2024 podcast, he mentioned having "sources with knowledge on sensitive diplomacy." Yet Axios doesn’t disclose his intelligence background on his author page.

🌏 So Axios knows exactly who’s gathering info, writing stories, and leveraging US politicians as personal sources and manipulating the oil market as well, meaning they’re complicit in every his move.

Adding:

Guyana oil boom: How Strait of Hormuz crisis backfired on US

The Strait of Hormuz crisis didn’t just shake global oil markets — it exposed the limits of Washington’s strategy.

The expectation was that pressure on Iran would strengthen Western control over energy. Instead, oil prices surged and new producers gained power.

🏆 Biggest winner = Guyana

Since the conflict began, Guyana’s weekly oil revenues surged from $370 million to $623 million. Oil now accounts for roughly 75% of GDP.

📈 Since 2022, Guyana’s average annual real GDP growth has been 47% — virtually unheard of in modern economic history. GDP per capita was below $5,000 in 2019; the IMF now projects it could surpass $50,000 by 2030.

Europe rushed to lock in supply. In 2025, around 60% of Guyana’s oil exports went to the Netherlands, Britain, Spain and Italy, while the US imported more than 200,000 barrels per day — more than from any other South American country.

💸 In February 2026, Guyana’s production reached 926,550 barrels per day, overtaking Venezuela, once the region’s dominant oil producer.

But there’s one thing:👇

Under Guyana’s 2016 production-sharing deal, ExxonMobil, one of the largest American oil and gas corporations, is allowed to take up to 75% of oil revenues each month to recover its investment costs before Guyana receives a much larger share of the profits.

🤔 The Iran war price spike accelerated this timeline by at least a year. Exxon now expects to hit the break-even point in 2026 — ahead of schedule.

Despite, Guyana’s sovereign wealth fund is rapidly expanding. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, it received a record $762 million.

Guyana has won the geopolitical lottery, and if it plays its cardsright, it can turn an oil boom into lasting national power.





@ GG Movies channel