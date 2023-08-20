Create New Account
EPOCH TV Special Report | J6 dramatic footage of US Capitol Police security video [FULL]
The Epoch Times was given access to tens of thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol Police security video of Jan. 6, 2021.


Join EpochTV host Joshua Philipp and senior investigative reporter Joe Hanneman for a special Aug. 11 report that will lay out their findings.


The dramatic footage helps answer some of the many questions that remain two-and-a-half years after the events of Jan. 6.


source👇

https://ept.ms/TheCapitolHillTapesCR


Keywords
special reportepoch tvjosh philippjan 6 tapes

