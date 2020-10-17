BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IRELAND's "Second Wave". . .explained properly! (With Important Lessons for All)
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
544 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • October 17, 2020
Video source with higher resolution available: https://youtu.be/gJq8MBgYJ4Q
Note: this content covers Sweden, and most of it is applicable to other European countries also. But I've had so many requests to do an Ireland-centric piece, looking at the latest data. It covers the past, present and future. As we are clearly now hellbent on (further) destroying our economy and society...does the current strategy make any sense ?

NOTE: His extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at his Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support him directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Keywords
whoswedensecond waveivor cumminslockdown damage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FBI arrests government contractor in Substack leak case, signaling tougher stance on national security breaches

FBI arrests government contractor in Substack leak case, signaling tougher stance on national security breaches

Willow Tohi
Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
Two Marines Sue Pentagon for $5 Million Over Alleged Data Breach

Two Marines Sue Pentagon for $5 Million Over Alleged Data Breach

Garrison Vance
Major Internet Security Scare: Government Websites in Europe Go Offline After PHP Vulnerability Disclosure

Major Internet Security Scare: Government Websites in Europe Go Offline After PHP Vulnerability Disclosure

Edison Reed
Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Douglas Harrington
How a simple freezer hack is helping seniors and shoppers beat high prices and food waste

How a simple freezer hack is helping seniors and shoppers beat high prices and food waste

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy