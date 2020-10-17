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IRELAND's "Second Wave". . .explained properly! (With Important Lessons for All)
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12 views • October 17, 2020
Video source with higher resolution available: https://youtu.be/gJq8MBgYJ4Q
Note: this content covers Sweden, and most of it is applicable to other European countries also. But I've had so many requests to do an Ireland-centric piece, looking at the latest data. It covers the past, present and future. As we are clearly now hellbent on (further) destroying our economy and society...does the current strategy make any sense ?
NOTE: His extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at his Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support him directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Note: this content covers Sweden, and most of it is applicable to other European countries also. But I've had so many requests to do an Ireland-centric piece, looking at the latest data. It covers the past, present and future. As we are clearly now hellbent on (further) destroying our economy and society...does the current strategy make any sense ?
NOTE: His extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at his Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support him directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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