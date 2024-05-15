Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5/14/24: Nano Cabal ELE, Jill B_den Save The Children Trafficking, King Charles Satanic Portrait
channel image
You Are Free TV
1234 Subscribers
49 views
Published Yesterday

5/14/24 We are being Colonized by Nano biosyn to feed the Cabal Simulation, Jill Biden chairs NGO Save The Children raided by Secretary General in Guatemala for child trafficking, King Charles unveils self portrait as Satan.... This video was cut off in mid recording...


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Please Take Action! Stop the WHO!

https://sovereigntycoalition.org/


The coming Nano Colonization of Humanity:

Please watch! Maria Zee w/ Dr. Milhacea:

https://banned.video/watch?id=6643f3e2684fe5289a959215


CIA/USAID funding Global Censorship:

https://foundationforfreedomonline.com/usaid-internal-documents-reveal-government-plot-to-promote-censorship-initiatives/


Robby Starbuck interview with Guatemala Sec. General, Angel Pinada: Save the Children

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JKW69WWQOw


King Charles Portrait of evil:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/hell-charles-iii-unveils-creepy-first-oil-portrait/

https://nypost.com/2024/05/14/entertainment/king-charles-unveils-haunting-red-portrait/


The Anti Christ and A Cup of Tea, by Tim Cohen. Free Download below. Speculation and historical research on Charles, descendant of Vlad Dracul, as Anti Christ:

https://www.scribd.com/document/47630876/The-Antichrist-and-the-cup-of-tea-Resumo


Antony Blinken performs with Kiev band:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/blinken-guitar-kyiv-ukraine-b2545110.html


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:


https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv


https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content


https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv


https://gab.com/youarefreetv


https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv


https://franksocial.com/profile/201326


https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv


https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket