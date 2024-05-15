5/14/24: Nano Cabal ELE, Jill B_den Save The Children Trafficking, King Charles Satanic Portrait

5/14/24 We are being Colonized by Nano biosyn to feed the Cabal Simulation, Jill Biden chairs NGO Save The Children raided by Secretary General in Guatemala for child trafficking, King Charles unveils self portrait as Satan.... This video was cut off in mid recording...
https://sovereigntycoalition.org/
The coming Nano Colonization of Humanity:
Please watch! Maria Zee w/ Dr. Milhacea:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6643f3e2684fe5289a959215
CIA/USAID funding Global Censorship:
https://foundationforfreedomonline.com/usaid-internal-documents-reveal-government-plot-to-promote-censorship-initiatives/
Robby Starbuck interview with Guatemala Sec. General, Angel Pinada: Save the Children
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JKW69WWQOw
King Charles Portrait of evil:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/hell-charles-iii-unveils-creepy-first-oil-portrait/
https://nypost.com/2024/05/14/entertainment/king-charles-unveils-haunting-red-portrait/
The Anti Christ and A Cup of Tea, by Tim Cohen. Free Download below. Speculation and historical research on Charles, descendant of Vlad Dracul, as Anti Christ:
https://www.scribd.com/document/47630876/The-Antichrist-and-the-cup-of-tea-Resumo
Antony Blinken performs with Kiev band:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/blinken-guitar-kyiv-ukraine-b2545110.html
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!
