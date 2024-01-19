Democrats 'will rely' on abortion to be 'front and centre' of election debates

Sky News US analyst Michael Ware has brought to light the issue he believes will be “front and centre” of the 2024 US Presidential election. “One issue, however, that the Democrats will be relying on in a general election, especially against Trump but even against a Haley or DeSantis, is abortion,” Mr Ware told Sky News Australia. “The right to choose or the right to life. “That hasn’t really become a spectre in these Republican Primaries – no one really wants to be pinned down on it. “But I can tell you now, that issue is going to be front and centre of the general election coming from the Democrats.”







