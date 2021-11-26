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The Christine Corda Show... Mindspace, Psyops,and Cognitive Warfare. How to win the battle for our minds.
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21 views • November 26, 2021
Taken from an article on SOTT.NET written by David Gosselin. Today we talked about hundreds of years of mind control.. conditioning...and the techniques the psychopaths work to keep us under control.
The Christine Corda Show is on every Monday at 4pm to 6pm in studio B at Revolution Radio
www.freedomslips.com
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The Christine Corda Show is on every Monday at 4pm to 6pm in studio B at Revolution Radio
www.freedomslips.com
Donations are very helpful and welcome. :) Thank you.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=G9DWLY7WA5U62
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