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Canadian Constitutional Lawyer Rocco Galati: Is Canada a Quiet Dictatorship
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76 views • December 08, 2020
Attorney Rocco Galati specialises in Canadian Constitutional Law. He has brought cases against the Federal Government (both Liberal and Conservative), the Bank of Canada, is currently in a lawsuit on the COVID Operation. Link Below:
In this talk he takes a few minutes and addresses. Is Canada a Quiet Dictatorship?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/rocco-galati-lies-crimes-covid-operation/5719222
Visit Rocco's Constitutional Rights Centre here: https://www.constitutionalrightscentre.ca/
In this talk he takes a few minutes and addresses. Is Canada a Quiet Dictatorship?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/rocco-galati-lies-crimes-covid-operation/5719222
Visit Rocco's Constitutional Rights Centre here: https://www.constitutionalrightscentre.ca/
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