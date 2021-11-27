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Stillbirths Exploding Across Canada As The Covid-Jab Bioweapon Takes Effect
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515 views • November 27, 2021
*86 stillbirths in 6 months in fully vaccinated mothers in Waterloo, Ontario
*13 stillbirths in 24 hours in B.C.
Dr. Daniel Nagase exposes an emerging public health disaster being ignored and suppressed by govts, public health & the mainstream media.
*13 stillbirths in 24 hours in B.C.
Dr. Daniel Nagase exposes an emerging public health disaster being ignored and suppressed by govts, public health & the mainstream media.
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