Sorcery is like snakes venom

Connecting some dots to the times we are in based on a message i recevied from the Lord 05/03/2018
Powerful sorceries throughout the lands, that will come for you like a faithful husband. Do not trust this husband! Losing your senses, this is sorcery! The fake husband. A true husband will not do that to you. Watch for the counterfeit messiah, watch for the True Messiah. Sorcery is like a snake's venom. To paralyze you but to keep you awake and seal your fate.
Sometimes before I receive messages I have dreams just prior. I will share the dream i had right before this message, it might give some clarity to the "sorcery" and "losing your senses"
Dream
I just walked out of an office. The man i was just talking to I didn't trust. It seemed like he was some sort of boss, I kind of knew him, not sure how. I decided to try and get into the safe in another room across from his office i just left. As I searched through some office drawers looking for the key to the safe. The safe had extremely important information not just for me but everybody, about this man I didn't trust. Then what looked like another man appeared from a secret door and sprayed some sort of mist into my face. My body went instantly limp, I couldn't keep my eyes open, but i could tell it was the man from the other office I didn't trust. He was talking to me, hissing his words like a snake, drooling over me, lusting over me. He put me in limousine and was taking me somewhere. In my mind i thought this is like date rape, the mist was some sort of drug the renders me helpless. I'm going to be aware of everything, yet I can't move or scream for help. Of course I'm not liking this dream and I force myself to wake up. Then i received this message from the Lord.
Sorceries h3785. כֶּשֶׁף kesheph, keh´-shef; from 3784; magic:—sorcery, witchcraft.
h3784. כָּשַׁף kâshaph, kaw-shaf´; a prim. root; prop. to whisper a spell, i.e. to inchant or practise magic:—sorcerer, (use) witch (-craft).
Serpent h 5175. נָחָשׁnâchâsh, naw-khawsh´; from 5172; a snake (from its hiss):—serpent. GHCLOT - (1) a serpent, so called from its hissing (see the root) Gen. 3:1
Root of the word serpent h5172. נָחַשׁnâchash, naw-khash´; a prim. root; prop. to hiss, i.e. whisper a (magic) spell; gen. to prognosticate:—× certainly, divine, enchanter, (use) × enchantment, learn by experience, × indeed, diligently observe
More amazing connections to be found worth the time to watch this video.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.