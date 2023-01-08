Sorcery is like snakes venom

Connecting some dots to the times we are in based on a message i recevied from the Lord 05/03/2018

Powerful sorceries throughout the lands, that will come for you like a faithful husband. Do not trust this husband! Losing your senses, this is sorcery! The fake husband. A true husband will not do that to you. Watch for the counterfeit messiah, watch for the True Messiah. Sorcery is like a snake's venom. To paralyze you but to keep you awake and seal your fate.

Sometimes before I receive messages I have dreams just prior. I will share the dream i had right before this message, it might give some clarity to the "sorcery" and "losing your senses"

Dream

I just walked out of an office. The man i was just talking to I didn't trust. It seemed like he was some sort of boss, I kind of knew him, not sure how. I decided to try and get into the safe in another room across from his office i just left. As I searched through some office drawers looking for the key to the safe. The safe had extremely important information not just for me but everybody, about this man I didn't trust. Then what looked like another man appeared from a secret door and sprayed some sort of mist into my face. My body went instantly limp, I couldn't keep my eyes open, but i could tell it was the man from the other office I didn't trust. He was talking to me, hissing his words like a snake, drooling over me, lusting over me. He put me in limousine and was taking me somewhere. In my mind i thought this is like date rape, the mist was some sort of drug the renders me helpless. I'm going to be aware of everything, yet I can't move or scream for help. Of course I'm not liking this dream and I force myself to wake up. Then i received this message from the Lord.







Sorceries h3785. כֶּשֶׁף‎ kesheph, keh´-shef; from 3784; magic:—sorcery, witchcraft.

h3784. כָּשַׁף‎ kâshaph, kaw-shaf´; a prim. root; prop. to whisper a spell, i.e. to inchant or practise magic:—sorcerer, (use) witch (-craft).

Serpent h 5175. נָחָשׁnâchâsh, naw-khawsh´; from 5172; a snake (from its hiss):—serpent. GHCLOT - (1) a serpent, so called from its hissing (see the root) Gen. 3:1

Root of the word serpent h5172. נָחַשׁnâchash, naw-khash´; a prim. root; prop. to hiss, i.e. whisper a (magic) spell; gen. to prognosticate:—× certainly, divine, enchanter, (use) × enchantment, learn by experience, × indeed, diligently observe



More amazing connections to be found worth the time to watch this video.

