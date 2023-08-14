Create New Account
Take a real close listen to what Governor Josh Green of Hawaii had to say about 🔥 'THE FIRE'
GalacticStorm
2087 Subscribers
655 views
Published Yesterday

 👀 Take a real close listen to what Governor Josh Green of Hawaii had to say about 🔥 'THE FIRE' and check out the recent changes in laws and the plans to turn Maui into a Smart Island fully controlled by A.I. 👀


This is sacred land to the native people of Hawaii. Lahaina was the center of the Kingdom of Hawaii before colonization...


We'll find out if what the msm is calling 'conspiracy theories' about the DEWs is true... more to come.


Keywords
newshaarpsmart citiesdoddewsweflahainagreat resetmaui firessmart island

