Truth and Righteousness

Whose business are you invested in more? Yours or God's? I was adding some items to the various things I am trying to do for work and thought of the things persons do for business, and God is like an afterthought. I am prepared to drop everything as I have already lost 18yrs of things and had to start over and that is on repeat based on how the enemy attacks faith in God. Since we live by faith in Jesus and the spirit of fear is the simplest approach for the devil to separate persons from God.

