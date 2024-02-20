Why Is Jesus’ Name the Only Name Taken in Vain?

👕 Merch Store: For the love of ✞ God & 🇺🇸 Country, SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com & use SAVE15 discount code at checkout!

Bro Chad & Bro Tyler think out loud about why Jesus' name is the only name that all people groups take in vain.

Source ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3jN3OE1JoI

To Watch Bro Tyler and Bro Chad's full message on "Good people go to HELL?!?" CLICK HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYsxswjUgB4&t=3314s

If you do click the above link and watch the full message, then know that it's a great message but they got one thing wrong. They said that there is only one sin that gets you sent to hell (AKA "the one unpardonable sin") and that is not believing in Jesus. That is obviously one thing but the Bible does also mention two other things/sins that are unpardonable and get you sent to hell.

For example, the Bible says in Matthew 12:31-32 that Blasphemy Against the Holy Ghost (Holy Spirit) is also unpardonable.

31Wherefore I say unto you, All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men: but THE BLASPHEMY AGAINST THE HOLY GHOST SHALL NOT BE FORGIVEN UNTO MEN. 32And whosoever speaketh a word against the Son of man, it shall be forgiven him: but WHOSOEVER SPEAKETH AGAINST THE HOLY GHOST, IT SHALL NOT BE FORGIVEN HIM, NEITHER IN THIS WORLD, NEITHER IN THE WORLD TO COME.

In addition, taking the Mark of the Beast is also unpardonable and sends you to hell. In fact, taking the Mark of the Beast is worse than blasphemy against the Holy Spirit. The Bible says in Revelation 14:9–11...

9And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, IF any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, 10The same shall DRINK OF THE WINE OF THE WRATH OF GOD, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and HE SHALL BE TORMENTED WITH FIRE AND BRIMSTONE IN THE PRESENCE OF THE HOLY ANGELS, AND IN THE PRESENCE OF THE LAMB: 11And THE SMOKE OF THEIR TORMENT ASCENDETH UP FOR EVER AND EVER: and they HAVE NO REST DAY OR NIGHT, who worship the beast and his image, AND WHOSOEVER RECEIVETH THE MARK OF HIS NAME."

SUMMARY: It's pretty cut and dry. If you blaspheme against the holy spirt and/or take the Mark of the Beast, then you will suffer the wrath of God which involves being tormented with fire and brimstone for ever and ever with no rest day or night. That certainly isn't something that you would expect would be taking place in heaven. Rather it's obviously a punishment that you would receive in hell.

