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Covaids 1984 and the Kill Gates Globalist Dictatorship
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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374 views • April 26, 2021
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Intro Video:
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1385944110771675141

Hive is now enabled on dollarvigilante.tv. Log in with your Hive or Steem account to earn Hive Tokens when you like and comment! If you do not know what Hive is take a look here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/102-hive-and-the-dollarvigilante-tv-platform

Dr. Christiane Northrup, “What’s In the COVID-19 Vaccines?” (Health and Freedom Conference held in Tulsa Oklahoma): https://www.brighteon.com/b3300836-62bd-4240-9575-6954f95d3a85

Kill Gates and Tik Tok Nurses Dance Mix: https://youtu.be/9INiol1NiPA

ONLINE MODELS BEING PAID TO PUSH THE JAB - The Vaccine Confidence Program: https://twitter.com/VerumBellator1/status/1385769627305725954

Kill Gates happily talking about pandemics and how much he makes from vaccines compilation: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1386422427010228227

Bill Gates To Address FORTY Heads Of State At Climate Summit. Climate expert AND the world’s most powerful doctor: https://summit.news/2021/04/21/climate-expert-and-worlds-most-powerful-doctor-bill-gates-to-address-forty-heads-of-state-at-summit/

Polish Canadian Pastor yells at Nazi Communist Gestapo to leave: https://www.dropbox.com/s/79g7ckvy7ajps95/Pastor%20tells%20Nazis%20police%20to%20leave%20for%20a%20second%20time%20.mp4?dl=0

Over 400 attended. Charges to be laid after 'one of the largest services' held at Aylmer, Ont. church on Sunday: https://twitter.com/randyhillier/status/1386450546442346502

Spanish Police Beat Up Little Girl for Breaking Curfew (like fingermen in V for Vendetta): https://twitter.com/live_wire_d/status/1385836329368489984

BRITISH HEALTH CARE EXECUTIVE SAYS BRITISH GOVERNMENT DID NOT INFECT ENOUGH OF THE POPULATION: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yNMGhwvn8pnR/

COMPILATION OF OFFICIALS SAYING VACCINES KILL/ STERILIZE: HONEST, FREUDIAN SLIPS, OR MISTAKES: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VMXckrecFwOI/

Superb speeded-up video of yesterday’s anti-lockdown protest in London gives a true grasp of the sheer numbers who marched for freedom: https://twitter.com/MartinDaubney/status/1386272582178066433

UK POLICE VIOLENTLY RAID FREEDOM RALLY AND ASSAULT FREEDOM FIGHTER PATRIOTS: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q3pdFshCRhg7/

Ontario independent MPP Randy Hillier and Maxime Bernier, leader of federal People’s Party Canada, were both ticketed for attending and inviting others to the latest anti-lockdown protest in Peterborough, Ont. on Saturday: https://twitter.com/CHEXNewswatch/status/1386423811071959042

Stratford Ontario freedom rally. The energy is unbelievable: https://twitter.com/FreedomChaser9/status/1386410967584546817

420 Live with Chris Sky and Press For Truth!
https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4/420-Live-with-Press-For-Truth:d

Bitcoin drops below $50,000 over tax hike scare: https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/23/investing/bitcoin-crypto-selloff-taxes/index.html

Episode 8 Trailer (Season Finale) | Bitcoin and Friends: https://youtu.be/X94mxanzHxw
Keywords
freedomlibertycovid19
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