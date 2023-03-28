EPOCH TV | CCP-Brokered Saudi-Iran Deal Is Disaster for US | Kash’s Corner Clip

🔵 Watch the Full Episode 👉 https://ept.ms/Y0324GrandJuryDelayed

We take a look at the recent Saudi-Iran deal brokered by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the CCP’s ambitions to replace the petrodollar with the yuan.

China has also offered a 12-point peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine War. Vladimir Putin welcomed the proposal during a recent joint press conference with Xi Jinping.

“It's a total farce for China to go in and say, we're going to be the peace negotiators…They’re committing genocide in their own country,” Kash Patel says. “But just think about the messaging and the propaganda that the CCP gains from this…





