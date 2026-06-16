Is the Blood in 1 Corinthians 15:1-4?

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Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker goes to the gospel AGAIN to show that the blood is certainly found there, even though there seem to be more and more in these last days erroneously claiming that there's no blood in 1 Cor. 15:1-4. WARNING: YOU JUST MIGHT GET SAVED IF YOU LISTEN TO THIS VIDEO! : )