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BRAD OLSEN ~ "Escaping Prison Planet - Satanic A.I. - Nazi Rule & Military Bases" [Age Of Truth TV]
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327 views • February 24, 2021
Age Of Truth TV


PREMIERE!!! - BRAD OLSEN on AGE OF TRUTH TV
TODAY: 22 February 2021!!!
"Escaping Prison Planet - Satanic A.I. - Nazi Rule & Military Bases"
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:

EXTRAORDINARY TALK - MIND-BLOWING, CONTROVERSIAL and FASCINATING TOPICS is on the way, as we welcome a good friend to the show. BRAD OLSEN has written a new dot-connecting book "Beyond The Esoteric, Escaping Prison Planet, and will be our guest with in-depth topics.
PLEASE JOIN US!

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd. 2021

8 PM CET (20.00 Central European Time)
7.00 PM UK (19.00 hours - United Kingdom)
2 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
11 AM PDT (US Western Time)
2 AM AEST (18th Jan. 2021) (Sidney Australia)

Award-Winning Author, Lecturer and Public Speaker, Book Publisher, Event Producer and Conspiracy Researcher BRAD OLSEN, is joining AGE OF TRUTH TV´s Lucas Alexander, for yet another incredible interview about some absolutely MIND-BLOWING, CONTROVERSIAL and FASCINATING TOPICS!

Brad Olsen Biography:
------------------------------------

Brad Olsen is the author of nine books, including two in his Esoteric Series: “Modern Esoteric” and “Future Esoteric” and now just published, "Beyond The Esotric: Escaping Prison Planet". An award-winning author, public speaker, radio show host of “The Esoteric Circle,” book publisher and event producer, his keynote presentations and interviews have enlightened audiences at Contact in the Desert, Awareness Life Expo, the 5D events and dozens of radio shows (including Coast to Coast, Fade to Black, and Ground Zero) and television shows (including Ancient Aliens, America Unearthed, and Mysteries of the Outdoors). Brad is a founder and co-producer of the How Weird Street Faire in the SOMA neighborhood of his home-base San Francisco. Brad was featured on the front page of SF Bay Guardian in September 2014. The Chicago native’s esoteric writing continues to reach a wide audience while he continues breaking ground in alternative journalism, public speaking, illustration and photography.


Brad Olsen is interviewed by Presenter & Investigative Reporter Lucas Alexander for Age Of Truth TV.


For more on BRAD OLSEN, visit his websites:
http://www.bradolsen.com​​

CCC PUBLISHING COMPANY:
http://cccpublishing.com​​



PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:

http://www.ageoftruth.tv​​

For further contact: [email protected]


© 2021 AGE OF TRUTH TV - All Rights Reserved
Keywords
bookfoodmaskpedophiliavaccinecialightreligionnazimk ultramoralityantarcticananotechnologyvirusmicrochipspiritual warlockdownproject blue beamage of truth tvbrad olsenescaping prison planetmilitary bassessatan ai
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