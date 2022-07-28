Dr. Mary Bowden: Taking on a Corrupt Medical System

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Mary Bowden discussed her commitment to medical freedom and patient-centered approach to medicine.





Dr. Bowden is currently suing the Houston Methodist Hospital for unlawfully withholding its financial information related to all revenue generated through the Covid-19 vaccination program, including details about reimbursements or payments from the government, insurance companies, and patients, among other data.





The doctor also shared details of her, along with other prominent physicians, suing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the agency’s "crusade" against ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19.





Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is an otolaryngologist based in Houston, Texas, where she founded the BreatheMD clinic. She is also an advisor for the Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC).





To follow Dr. Bowden on Twitter, please go to https://twitter.com/MdBreathe





To learn more about BreathMD, please go to https://breathemd.org/