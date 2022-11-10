Create New Account
Reckoning For The Bad Guys?
Son of the Republic
Published 19 days ago

Will GOP Hold People Accountable?

* There will be a new type of investigation next year.

* Investigate Biden corruption.

* Make [Fauxi] testify under oath.

Hope springs eternal...


Jesse Watters Primetime | 9 November 2022

Keywords
treasoncorruptionjesse wattersmoney launderingtraitorjoe bidenhunter bidenfraudcover upracketeeringbioweaponanthony faucicoronaviruscovidbiolabplandemicgain of functionbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbig guy

