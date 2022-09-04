SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 04SEP22 - Rita Panahi: 'They Still Made Him President': 'Befuddled' Biden Delivers More 'Gibberish'

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It's important not to overlook that when US President Joe Biden isn't "maliciously" painting half the country as dangerous extremists – he's talking gibberish, Sky News host Rita Panahi says.
Ms Panahi pointed to a "befuddled" Mr Biden saying he was the "only white guy” on the historically black east side of Wilmington, Delaware.
"I'm just grateful that he didn't launch into another story about his hairy legs and corn pop," Ms Panahi said.
"Can you believe he said all that and they still made him president?"