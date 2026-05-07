Iran expanded its control of Hormuz: Most are missing what really happened day before yesterday

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Most are missing what really happened yesterday: (found posted last night, so talking about day before, in my title)
Iran expanded its control of Hormuz
🚩 ResistanceTrench
Adding:
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament:
Operation Trust Me Bro failed. Now back to routine with Operation Fauxios.