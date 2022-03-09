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Professor Takes A Stand Against Medical Martial Law
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23 views • March 09, 2022
Canadian ethics professor Dr. Julie Ponesse was dismissed from her position at Huron College for citing concerns about the university's ethical impropriety in coercing people to take experimental mRNA gene therapies. Daniel Natal interviews her about biomedical ethics and highlights the brave acts of this moral woman in an otherwise ethically murky time.
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