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Miraculous Instant Healing! Jesus' Rebukes the Fever, and Peter's Mother in Law Completely Recovers!
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28 views • August 30, 2020
The second healing miracle Jesus performed during His earthly healing ministry. Video shot at the approximate location in Capernaum, where the miracle took place over 2,000 years ago. Go to miraclemapper.com to see Jesus' miracles represented geographically plus healing miracles that are currently happening all over the earth.
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