How to Lose Your Virginity [5] Online Dating is Futile!

I’m not saying that you should totally avoid any form of online dating, but it really shouldn’t be your main venue for meeting women. The objective here is meaningfully losing your virginity; if you devote yourself to approaching women in the real world you’ll go through this hero’s journey that will at first be tough and full of rejection but if you keep at it you’ll start getting more and more receptive responses. You’ll start getting dates out of it and eventually one of them will sleep with you. There’s a tremendously manly thrill to taking a chance, approaching a pretty girl to whom you’re a total stranger and then several days or weeks later having her naked in your bed. Don’t rob yourself of this by confining yourself to online dating.Read: 33 Steps to Losing Your Virginity (For Men)Read: How to Be Crossed Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical ImperfectionApply for a Free Consultation/Virginity Coaching:Real Social Dynamics on YoutubeThe Jordan Harbinger ShowThe Art of Charm Toolbox EpisodesGame by Roosh VListen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone appConnect with Jonathanon Facebookon Twitteron Instagramon Mediumon Gab.AIon Minds