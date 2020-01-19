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How to Lose Your Virginity [5] Online Dating is Futile!
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34 views • January 19, 2020
I’m not saying that you should totally avoid any form of online dating, but it really shouldn’t be your main venue for meeting women. The objective here is meaningfully losing your virginity; if you devote yourself to approaching women in the real world you’ll go through this hero’s journey that will at first be tough and full of rejection but if you keep at it you’ll start getting more and more receptive responses. You’ll start getting dates out of it and eventually one of them will sleep with you. There’s a tremendously manly thrill to taking a chance, approaching a pretty girl to whom you’re a total stranger and then several days or weeks later having her naked in your bed. Don’t rob yourself of this by confining yourself to online dating.
Read: 33 Steps to Losing Your Virginity (For Men)
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/237-how-to-lose-your-virginity
Read: How to Be Crossed Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Apply for a Free Consultation/Virginity Coaching:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/virginity-consulting-coaching
Real Social Dynamics on Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=EgIQAg%253D%253D&q=Real+Social+Dynamics
The Jordan Harbinger Show
https://www.jordanharbinger.com/podcast/
The Art of Charm Toolbox Episodes
https://theartofcharm.com/category/toolbox-episodes/
Game by Roosh V
https://www.rooshvstore.com/books/game/
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
Read: 33 Steps to Losing Your Virginity (For Men)
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/237-how-to-lose-your-virginity
Read: How to Be Crossed Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Apply for a Free Consultation/Virginity Coaching:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/virginity-consulting-coaching
Real Social Dynamics on Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=EgIQAg%253D%253D&q=Real+Social+Dynamics
The Jordan Harbinger Show
https://www.jordanharbinger.com/podcast/
The Art of Charm Toolbox Episodes
https://theartofcharm.com/category/toolbox-episodes/
Game by Roosh V
https://www.rooshvstore.com/books/game/
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
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