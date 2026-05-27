Behind the Red Curtain: China’s Role in the Great Awakening





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7a9hnw-australias-future-the-alien-mask-and-the-central-casting-clue.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





In a stunning shift behind the global stage, the public normalization of U.S.-China relations reaches its climax as Xi Jinping emerges from the shadows. What was once the ultimate boogeyman is now revealed as a carefully orchestrated alliance — propped up by Donald Trump’s White Hats to stabilize a collapsing kleptocratic facade.





From Potemkin villages and demographic disasters to the continuity of world leaders playing their assigned roles, this explosive analysis exposes how the world’s largest illusion is being preserved not for conquest, but to prevent famine, chaos, and global collapse. As counter-terrorism evolves beyond ideology into a war on narco-trafficking and financial control, the "Big Four" stand united.





The old script is ending. A new era of public friendship between Trump and China begins — and the great unwashed are only now being let in on the plan.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.