The cult of the medics, chapter 2

1. Chapter two of a new documentary series about the occult history of the medical industrial complex, created by David Whitehead. Something is terribly wrong with our world. Deep down I am sure you feel it or you would not be watching a series like this. So strap yourself in. It is time we learn about and explore one of the world’s most ancient and most powerful cults, that I refer to as “the cult of the medics”2. How To Create A Pandemic. Fearporn is very useful.3. COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Plummet After Government Authorises IVERMECTIN For Treatment. US government use it secretly but tell you to get jabbed.4. The Testimonies Project - The Movie Covid-19 Vaccine Injured in Israel5. Most People Are Sheep