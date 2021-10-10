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The cult of the medics, chapter 2
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21 views • October 10, 2021
1. Chapter two of a new documentary series about the occult history of the medical industrial complex, created by David Whitehead. Something is terribly wrong with our world. Deep down I am sure you feel it or you would not be watching a series like this. So strap yourself in. It is time we learn about and explore one of the world’s most ancient and most powerful cults, that I refer to as “the cult of the medics”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8xnJWE2yxzT4/
2. How To Create A Pandemic. Fearporn is very useful.
https://www.brighteon.com/f06b6f7a-bb60-453e-8082-746b5af671ab
3. COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Plummet After Government Authorises IVERMECTIN For Treatment. US government use it secretly but tell you to get jabbed.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-cases-in-indonesia-plummet-after-government-authorises-ivermectin-for-treatment_wrjMDhkNuLRpitH.html
4. The Testimonies Project - The Movie Covid-19 Vaccine Injured in Israel
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-testimonies-project-the-movie-covid-19-vaccine-injured-in-israel_RMY5lGg7DU1PVS5.html
5. Most People Are Sheep
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/most-people-are-sheep_5A6GUkRaFdZcNYR.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8xnJWE2yxzT4/
2. How To Create A Pandemic. Fearporn is very useful.
https://www.brighteon.com/f06b6f7a-bb60-453e-8082-746b5af671ab
3. COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Plummet After Government Authorises IVERMECTIN For Treatment. US government use it secretly but tell you to get jabbed.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-cases-in-indonesia-plummet-after-government-authorises-ivermectin-for-treatment_wrjMDhkNuLRpitH.html
4. The Testimonies Project - The Movie Covid-19 Vaccine Injured in Israel
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-testimonies-project-the-movie-covid-19-vaccine-injured-in-israel_RMY5lGg7DU1PVS5.html
5. Most People Are Sheep
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/most-people-are-sheep_5A6GUkRaFdZcNYR.html
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