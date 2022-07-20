The Death of The Global Government Will Start The Day It is Born

Warning to all you globalists, we are not going to lose in the long run. You are messing with the wrong people. We have a champion that has already overcome your schemes.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Source:

The Champion | Live | Carman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfHfTKdYwvY&ab_channel=CarmanLicciardello