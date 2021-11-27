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DIRE WARNING from Dr. Charles Hoffe On The Covid-19
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234 views • November 27, 2021
An important excerpt of Laura Lynn's interview with Dr. Charles Hoffe on how the vaccine works and effects your body. Dr. Charles Hoffe email: [email protected]
Today’s show resources: https://bit.ly/3yyqYDJ
Credit Laura Lynn and Dr Charles Hoffe
http://www.lauralynn.tv/
Today’s show resources: https://bit.ly/3yyqYDJ
Credit Laura Lynn and Dr Charles Hoffe
http://www.lauralynn.tv/
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