Whistleblower Kevin Shipp Tells All: How the CIA’s Covert Operations Impact YOU! | FOC Show

Kevin Shipp

TWITTER: https://x.com/Kevin_Shipp
DONATE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-kevin-shipps-brave-fight-for-truth
BOOK: https://a.co/d/awV4q7Z

New York Times: Charlie Savage Article 2011 https://www.nytimes.com/2011/02/11/us/politics/11secrets.html?smid=url-share

Kevin Shipp is a former CIA officer turned whistleblower who has been vocal about government secrecy and corruption. He served as a counterintelligence and counterterrorism expert, holding several high-security positions during his tenure. Shipp gained attention for exposing what he claims to be unconstitutional practices within the CIA and other government agencies. His experiences, as he describes them, include retaliation and harassment after speaking out about internal misconduct.

Shipp is also the author of From the Company of Shadows, a book detailing his time in the CIA and the challenges of whistleblowing. He has warned about the overreach of the "Deep State" and the dangers of government surveillance on ordinary citizens. His public appearances and interviews emphasize the importance of transparency and holding intelligence agencies accountable.