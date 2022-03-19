【Ukraine Rescue】03/19/2022 Taiwan+ Interviews Fellow Fighter Nicole in Front of the Big Tent of NFSC and ROLF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
【Ukraine Rescue】03/19/2022 Taiwan+ is the first English-language media outlet in Taiwan targeting international audiences. When asked by the reporter from Taiwan+ what she thinks about Xi Jinping’s military threat to Taiwan, Nicole replies: We support the democracy and freedom of the Taiwanese people. The more we support Ukraine, the less likely Xi Jinping will attack Taiwan. We will always stand together with the international justice forces.