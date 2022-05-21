MUST SEE THIS****THE POOR IS DESPISED****POEM****

We are living in a time where the poor brothers and sisters in Christ are being despised by those who claim to be of Christ or in the way of the truth. The Most High and Christ sees all. The poor is being mistreated, abused, called 'LAZY' etc., They are the one's that suffer the most but are rich in faith in Christ Yashaya. The scriptures tells us how we are to help our poor brothers or sisters. We are called to 'Give', help each other especially during a time of prophecy, Mark of the Beast (system), and endtimes. There are a lot of so called 'christians' out there that are 'selfish' and that only think of themselves. Many of them are not of the Most High neither do they have the True Holy Spirit in them because if they did they would according to the holy scriptures know to give to others. However in our giving we must always acknowledge Christ of who he wants us to give to. The Holy Spirit will guide those that are truly righteous on who to give to, help, and who not to give to. Be guided by Christ and the true holy spirit.



1 Timothy 6:17 Charge them that are rich in this world, that they be not highminded, nor trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God, who giveth us richly all things to enjoy;

1 Timothy 6:18 That they do good, that they be rich in good works, ready to distribute (give), willing to communicate;

1 Timothy 6:19 Laying up in store for themselves a good foundation against the time to come, that they may lay hold on eternal life.

James 2:15 If a brother or sister be naked, and destitute of daily food,

James 2:16 And one of you say unto them, Depart in peace, be ye warmed and filled; notwithstanding ye give them not those things which are needful to the body; what doth it profit?

Luke 6:38 Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.

Matthew 5:42 Give to him that asketh thee, and from him that would borrow of thee turn not thou away.

James 2:5 Hearken, my beloved brethren, Hath not God chosen the poor of this world rich in faith, and heirs of the kingdom which he hath promised to them that love him?

James 2:6 But ye have despised the poor. Do not rich men oppress you, and draw you before the judgment seats?

James 2:7 Do not they blaspheme that worthy name by the which ye are called?

James 2:8 If ye fulfil the royal law according to the scripture, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself, ye do well:

James 2:9 But if ye have respect to persons, ye commit sin, and are convinced of the law as transgressors.



Acts 2:38. Blessings.